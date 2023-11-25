Watch CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Jobi Riccio performs "Sweet"

Named one of NPR's favorite musicians, Jobi Riccio is a rising star in music. A singer and songwriter, she draws inspiration from artists such as Sheryl Crow and Joni Mitchell. From "Whiplash," here is Jobi Riccio with "Sweet."
