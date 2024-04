Saturday Sessions: Hurray for the Riff Raff performs "Alibi" New York native Alynda Segarra, a singer-songwriter, left home at 17 to travel the country and perform music. In 2008, Segarra was called "one of America's best songwriters." Now, 16 years later, Hurray for the Riff Raff has released their ninth studio album. From "The Past is Still Alive," here is Hurray for the Riff Raff with "Alibi."