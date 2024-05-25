Watch CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Guster performs "Keep Going"

Guster are alt-rock mainstays, known for their catchy hooks. The band started in the early 90s and still plays together, followed by some of the most loyal fans in music. Now, from their new album "Ooh La La," here is Guster with "Keep Going."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.