Saturday Sessions: Grace Potter performs "Little Hitchhiker" Grace Potter is back on Saturday Sessions for a return visit. Born in Vermont, she started her first band in college before going on to a solo career and earning some major accolades. Her last album was double-nominated at the Grammy Awards, and now, she is out with her latest solo collection before embarking on a national tour. From new album “Mother Road,” here is Grace Potter with “Little Hitchhiker.”