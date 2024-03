Saturday Sessions: Glen Hansard performs "The Feast Of St. John" The Grammy-nominated, Oscar-winning Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard first garnered attention in 1990 as front man of the Irish band The Frames, then catapulted to fame as the star of 2007's movie "Once," which earned him an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Hansard is now out with his fifth studio solo album, "All That Was East is West of Me Now." Now, here is Glen Hansard with "The Feast Of St. John."