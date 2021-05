Saturday Sessions: Fleet Foxes perform "If You Need To, Keep Time on Me" Formed in 2006, Fleet Foxes experienced worldwide success after two impressive albums, years of touring, and even an appearance on "Saturday Night Live." But they took a break in 2012 and are now back with one of the most anticipated albums of the year, "Crack-Up." In a special performance for Saturday Sessions, Fleet Foxes sing "If You Need To, Keep Time on Me" from Electric Lady Studios in New York.