Saturday Sessions: Brittney Spencer performs "I Got Time" Baltimore native Brittney Spencer moved to Nashville to pursue a musical career and soon was a backup singer for stars like Carrie Underwood. Then, a cover tune she posted online went viral, helping leading to an EP and helping launch her solo career. Spencer is now touring the country opening for Grace Potter, and just released her debut album. Now, from "My Stupid Life," here is Brittany Spencer with "I Got Time."