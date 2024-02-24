Saturday Sessions: Brigitte Calls Me Baby perform "Impressively Average" Chicago-based rockers Brigitte Calls Me Baby formed in 2016 and have been selling out shows with music that spans genres and eras. The quintet's success is due in part to the strong vocal talents of frontman Wes Leavins who started writing songs at age 13. Late last year, the band released their debut EP titled, "This House Is Made Of Corners," and earlier this month the band embarked on their first headlining tour. Now, here is Brigitte Calls Me Baby with "Impressively Average."