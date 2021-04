Saturday Sessions: Brett Dennen sings "Cassidy" The northern California native first burst onto the music scene back in 2004 with the release of his self-titled debut CD. His catchy folk tunes soon became a staple on many primetime TV dramas and motion picture soundtracks. Just last week, Dennen released his sixth full-length studio album, entitled "Por Favor," and it's already shot to number one on the iTunes singer-songwriter chart. Dennen joined "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to perform "Cassidy."