Saturday Sessions: Billy Strings and Chris Thile perform "I've Been All Around This World" Get ready for the Grammys with this special Grammy Award edition of Saturday Sessions! Billy Strings is an acclaimed singer-songwriter and guitarist, and Chris Thile is a master mandolin player and composer. Both are nominated for separate Grammy Awards and have long admired each other. Here, they'll play together for the first time. Here are Billy Strings and Chris Thile with "I've Been All Around the World."