Saturday Sessions: Bill Murray, Jan Vogler & Friends perform selections from "New Worlds"

Iconic actor and comedian Bill Murray's career has been full of surprises. The latest has him singing in a band comprised of classically-trained musicians not in a movie - but in real life. Murray sings and reads American classics on the album titled, "New Worlds." They perform selections from their album "New Worlds" including Bach's "Prelude from Suite For Cello Solo No. 1 In G Major," "Song of Myself," and a reading of Walt Whitman poems.
