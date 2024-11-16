Saturday Sessions: Amythyst Kiah performs "Silk And Petals" Singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah taught herself how to play guitar at 13 and studied bluegrass and roots music at East Tennessee State University. Soon after, she took all she had learned to record her first album, and in 2019, she received national acclaim and a Grammy nomination as a member of Rhiannon Gidden’s supergroup “Our Native Daughters.” Just last month, Kiah released her third solo collection “Still and Bright,” featuring collaborations with some of the biggest names in the genre. Now, here is Amythyst Kiah with “Silk And Petals.”