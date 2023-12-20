Watch CBS News

Satirical site "The Onion" celebrates 35 years

Satirical site "The Onion" has cemented its place in pop culture with its wacky headlines and social commentary. Now, 35 years after "The Onion" began, CBS News' Adriana Diaz takes a look behind the scenes.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.