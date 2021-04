Sarah Silverman calls out "Bernie or bust" supporters at DNC Comedian Sarah Silverman addressed the DNC alongside Sen. Al Franken on Monday night. Silverman addressed her past support for Bernie Sanders and declared her support for Hillary Clinton as the Democratic nominee. She said she will vote for Hillary with "gusto" and said that the "Bernie or bust" supporters are being "ridiculous." The crowd erupted into dueling chants for Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton during the address.