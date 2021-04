Palin tours with Trump as Cruz faces criticism The latest presidential poll finds Donald Trump’s main rival, Ted Cruz, is gaining support in New Hampshire. Trump holds a commanding 20-point lead, but the poll shows Cruz is now in second place, moving ahead of Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio who are tied for third. To stay ahead, both Trump and Cruz have to ridicule “the establishment” at every turn, but lately the lines have begun to blur. Major Garrett reports.