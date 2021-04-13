Live

Sarah Palin to endorse Donald Trump

GOP front-runner Donald Trump's "big announcement" was that Sarah Palin will be endorsing him for president. CBS News senior political editor Steve Chaggaris joins CBSN to discuss what Trump's Palin could mean for the campaign.
