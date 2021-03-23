Live

Sarah McLachlan’s return to the spotlight

After taking time off to deal with the breakup of her marriage and the death of her adoptive father, the singer-songwriter is back with a new album and a new tour; Anthony Mason visits McLachlan at her studio in her native Canada.
