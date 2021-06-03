GLAAD president and CEO on transgender athlete bill in Florida and protecting trans youth Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a controversial bill into law banning transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams. The Fairness in Women's Sports Act will go into effect July 1. The governor argues that it will protect "fairness and integrity of women's athletics." Florida is now the ninth state to have such a law on the books. GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis joins CBSN's Lana Zak with her perspective.