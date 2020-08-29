Sarah Frey's journey from selling melons to building a multi-state farming phenomenon As the harvest continues on America's farms, it's hard to believe that even the biggest melons and pumpkins started out as tiny sprouts. And the same can be said of one of the nation's largest produce suppliers. It all began when a teenager named Sarah Frey took over her parent's failing farm and built it into a multi-state phenomenon. She's telling her story in "The Growing Season: How I Built a New Life -- And Saved an American Farm."