Santa Barbara Zoo has a new baby giraffe

The newest member of the zoo took its first steps outside today. The baby giraffe, named “Buttercup,” explored his new home inside the giraffe exhibit. Buttercup is about 186 pounds and 6 and a half feet tall, the biggest the zoo has ever seen.
