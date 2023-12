Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman to serve on U.S. Supreme Court, dies at age 93 Retired Justice Sandra Day O'Connor died Friday morning in Phoenix, Arizona, at age 93 after a long illness, the Supreme Court announced. O'Connor was the first female justice to serve on the high court and her appointment in 1981 was regarded as a major milestone for women. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang takes a look back at her life.