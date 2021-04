Sandra Bullock's real-life panic room call to 911 Listen to an edited version of Bullock's 16-minute call to 911 after she found her alleged stalker, Joshua Corbett, in her home on a June morning in 2014. He was carrying letters to the actress when apprehended in her home describing graphic sex acts, and police found a cache of weapons when they searched his home. Police later learned that Corbett had been casing the house for days.