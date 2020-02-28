Coronavirus Outbreak
Weinstein Juror Interview
South Carolina Primary
Super Tuesday
New Lori Loughlin Evidence
Daniel Goldman
Climate Change Myths
Brit McHenry
Amazon Fires Documentary
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Coronavirus risk upgraded to "very high" as death toll mounts
Trump nominates John Ratcliffe to be intel director
Anti-abortion Democrats don't have a candidate to support
Cop gets 7 years in Russian roulette shooting of colleague
Court blocks Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy
HHS watchdog to review agency's coronavirus response
Navy SEAL says picture with dead ISIS prisoner was "wrong"
Chinese warship fired laser at U.S. spy plane
Bloodbath on Wall Street as stocks continue to sink
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Bay Area
CBSN Boston
CBSN Denver
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Minnesota
CBSN New York
CBSN Philly
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Sanders slams Trump at rally
Ahead of the pivotal primary in South Carolina, Bernie Sanders slammed President Trump's response to coronavirus.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue