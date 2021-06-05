San Francisco using special teams to respond to mental health calls The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year has led some cities to reexamine their policing methods and look for alternatives to law enforcement. In San Francisco, Street Crisis Response teams have been assigned to handle nonviolent 911 calls that involve people dealing with mental health crises. The teams have been concentrated in areas known for their homeless populations and for people suffering from mental and behavioral issues. CBS News correspondent John Blackstone joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the initiative.