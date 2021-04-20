Live

San Francisco high-rise is sinking and leaning

Homeowners in a luxury San Francisco high rise are furious over their sinking investment. The 58-story Millennium Tower has reportedly sunk 16 inches since its completion in 2009. Carter Evans reports.
