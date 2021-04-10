Live

Watch CBSN Live

San Diego police in standoff with active shooter

San Diego police are currently in a standoff with an active shooter, where the gunman has fired shots from his home. Former ATF agent Matt Horace joins CBSN by phone to discuss the developing situation.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.