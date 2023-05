San Antonio Spurs win Wembanyama sweepstakes, get first pick in draft The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA Draft Lottery Tuesday night. They're expected to take Victor Wembanyama with the first pick. The roughly 7'4" French star is one of the most highly anticipated prospects ever. Adam Finkelstein, a college basketball insider for CBS Sports and the director of scouting at 247 Sports, joins CBS News with more.