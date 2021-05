Samsung exec reflects on exploding battery debacle, consumer trust Samsung unveiled its newest smartphone, Galaxy Note 8, on Wednesday. The company's top U.S. executive is speaking out for the first time since last year's botched rollout of the previous version, Note 7, which dozens reported the battery overheated or exploded. Tim Baxter, CEO of Samsung Electronics North America, spoke only with "CBS This Morning" and assured that the problem has been fixed. Bill Weir reports.