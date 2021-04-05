Live

Same-sex couples marry in new states

Since Friday's Supreme Court ruling, same-sex marriages have been happening in states where bans had been in place. However, even as couples take their vows, some local authorities continue to protest the law. Omar Villafranca reports.
