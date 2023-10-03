Sam Bankman-Fried's trial set to begin following not guilty plea Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday in the highly anticipated trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, who prosecutors allege stole billions from investors in FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange he co-founded. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include wire and securities fraud as well as money laundering, and could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted. CBS News senior business and tech correspondent Jo Ling Kent reports.