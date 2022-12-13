Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested, facing charges of defrauding investors Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas on criminal charges and faces extradition to the U.S.. He has also been charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly defrauding investors in his cryptocurrency exchange. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the fallout on Capitol Hill, where Bankman-Fried had been scheduled to testify at a hearing today.