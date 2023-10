Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison testifies against him at fraud trial Caroline Ellison, Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-girlfriend, is back on the witness stand Wednesday in the FTX founder's fraud trial. Ellison previously pleaded guilty to multiple charges and agreed to cooperate with the prosecution. CBS News national correspondent Errol Barnett is at the courthouse and has the latest on Ellison's testimony.