Ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison says Sam Bankman-Fried sent $100 million bribe to Chinese officials Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-girlfriend is back on the witness stand facing cross-examination from the disgraced FTX founder's lawyers. Caroline Ellison has repeatedly told jurors Bankman-Fried was the mastermind behind the crimes that led to the company's downfall. CBS News national correspondent Errol Barnett has the latest.