Salmon farms: Helping or hurting wild salmon?

Environmentalists and salmon farmers in the Pacific Northwest are at odds over whether the aquaculture business poses a threat to the wild salmon population. Dr. Sanjay Gupta reports on Sunday, May 11 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
