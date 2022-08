Salman Rushdie speaks with investigators while recovering from stabbing attack Author Salman Rushdie is awake and speaking with investigators days after being stabbed before a lecture in western New York. CBS News anchors Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano spoke to Abbas Milani, director of Iranian studies at Stanford University and research fellow and co-director of the Iran Democracy Project at the Hoover Institution, about the geopolitical implications the investigation could have.