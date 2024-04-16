Watch CBS News

Salman Rushdie and his wife Rachel Eliza Griffiths confront past attack in new memoir

Award-winning author Salman Rushdie describes his new memoir as a "reckoning." In 2022, he was stabbed in the neck and abdomen more than a dozen times in western New York and lost sight in his right eye. In Rushdie's new memoir, "Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder," he writes about the attack. He and his wife, poet and author Rachel Eliza Griffiths, join "CBS Mornings" for their first joint live interview.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.