Salman Rushdie and his wife Rachel Eliza Griffiths confront past attack in new memoir Award-winning author Salman Rushdie describes his new memoir as a "reckoning." In 2022, he was stabbed in the neck and abdomen more than a dozen times in western New York and lost sight in his right eye. In Rushdie's new memoir, "Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder," he writes about the attack. He and his wife, poet and author Rachel Eliza Griffiths, join "CBS Mornings" for their first joint live interview.