Philadelphia Shooting
Hot Dog Contest
Iconic U.S. Flag
West Bank Raid
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Several hurt in Tel Aviv car attack amid Israel's West Bank raid
Suspected cocaine found in West Wing of the White House
Russia hints at "contacts in progress" with U.S. on potential prisoner swap
Woman killed, 9 injured in fireworks explosion at Michigan home
Army utilizes a different kind of boot camp to bolster recruiting numbers
Alligator attacks and kills woman walking her dog in South Carolina
5 killed, 2 wounded in Philadelphia shooting; suspect in custody
Judge limits Biden administration's contact with social media companies
Meta's "Twitter killer" app Threads is on its way. Here's how to get it.
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Sally Ride statue unveiled in California
A statue of the late astronaut Sally Ride was unveiled Tuesday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Southern California. Forty years ago, Ride made history when she became the first American woman to travel to space. Elise Preston has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On