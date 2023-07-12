SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood studios turning to federal mediation with strike imminent The Union representing Hollywood actors is meeting with federal mediators for a last-ditch effort at negotiating a contract with major studios. SAG-AFTRA's current contract is set to expire at midnight Pacific time Wednesday night. Union members have already given leadership the authority to call a strike if no agreement is reached. A strike would put them on the picket line with members of the Writers Guild of America, they've been on strike since May. Anousha Sakoui, an entertainment labor reporter for the Los Angeles Times, has more.