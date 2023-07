SAG-AFTRA announces actors strike after negotiations with Hollywood studios collapse Members of SAG-AFTRA will go on strike at the end of the day Thursday after the unions were unable to agree on a new labor deal with Hollywood studios. SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher spoke at a news conference about the impending strike. And Sharon Waxman, editor-in-chief of TheWrap, joined CBS News with analysis