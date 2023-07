SAG actress on strike: It's painful, but "we're in it for the long haul" The leaders of the SAG-AFTRA actors union announced Thursday they are joining the writers of the WGA on the picket lines, the first time since 1960 that actors and screenwriters have been on strike at the same time. Carrie Gibson, an actress and member of the Screen Actors Guild, joined CBS News to talk about what union members are sacrificing with the strike.