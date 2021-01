Sacha Baron Cohen on "Borat" sequel, playing activist Abbie Hoffman in "Chicago 7" British actor, writer and producer Sacha Baron Cohen is in two of the most critically-acclaimed films of the past year: "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7." In an exclusive interview with Anthony Mason, he talks about taking risks for satire and how his body of work is more relevant now than ever.