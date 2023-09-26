‘Sacco Conosciuto’: Ferrero’s Dedication to Responsible Sourcing Quality has always been at the heart of everything Ferrero does. What originally started as a small family-run business in Italy, quickly became one of the world’s largest and most well-known sweet-packaged food companies. And the taste of hazelnuts and chocolate that characterize most of its products is distinguishable worldwide. Since its founding 1946 Ferrero checks every step of its raw materials’ journey. This process is known as ‘Sacco Conosciuto’ – knowing what’s in the bag and it remains a core part of the company’s business practices.