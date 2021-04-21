Live

Ryan Lochte issues apology for Rio robbery story

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte apologized for a gas station incident in Rio that earned him embarrassing headlines in tabloids across America. Ben Tracy explains how the Olympian may have tarnished his endorsement potential with a bogus story.
