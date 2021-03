Ryan Lewis shares his mother's HIV survival story The Grammy Award-winning artist and his mother, Julie Lewis, tell their family's story exclusively on "CBS This Morning," as they launch the 30/30 Project to celebrate Julie's 30-year survival with HIV. The initiative will build medical centers worldwide to serve others with the disease. Ben Tracy reports. Those who wish to learn more about the 30/30 Project should visit www.indiegogo.com/projects/30-30-project where incentive based donations are being accepted.