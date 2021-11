Doug Emhoff speaks at lighting of National Menorah

Phil Saviano, key clergy sex abuse whistleblower, has died at 69

The oldest trees on Earth

Hopes and concerns over a new Alzheimer's drug

Virgil Abloh, famed fashion designer, dies of cancer at 41

Rita Moreno on her life and career and the new "West Side Story" adaptation

Fauci warns of "potential" for new COVID-19 wave

How hazing led to the death of fraternity pledge Sam Martinez

Lesley Stahl reports from Rwanda, where a rare conservation success story is unfolding with a growing population of mountain gorillas.

