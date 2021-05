Ruth Bader Ginsburg: "No doubt" sexism played role in 2016 election Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is speaking out about the country's biggest challenges and its strengths. "CBS This Morning" co-host Charlie Rose spoke to Ginsburg Tuesday night in a wide-ranging conversation in New York. She reflected on Hillary Clinton's loss in the presidential election. Ginsburg also said she worries the country is putting basic values like liberty at risk because of security concerns.