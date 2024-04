"Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed makes statement at her sentencing Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the "Rust" armorer who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the film set, told a court she wasn't a monster before her sentencing Monday. Despite asking for probation, the judge in the case sentenced Gutierrez-Reed to 18 months in prison.