Ammo supplier testifies at "Rust" armorer's involuntary manslaughter trial An ammunition supplier took the stand at the trial of "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Seth Kenney testified he only provided inert dummy rounds to the Western movie set. In October 2021, Alec Baldwin was holding a gun that discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Julia Jacobs, a reporter for the New York Times, joins CBS News with the latest on the trial.