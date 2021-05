Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine faces questions and hurdles overseas Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is already being used by multiple countries, but scientists and foreign health regulators have raised questions about the shot's quality, safety, and efficacy. Brazil rejected the vaccine in April and the European Union's health regulator still hasn't approved it. Carlo Martuscelli, reporter covering health care for Politico in Europe, joins "CBSN AM" to discuss.