Russians launch new airstrikes on Syrian opposition forces Russia joined the Syrian conflict saying it would target ISIS, but many of the locations Moscow says it's hit are not in areas controlled by ISIS militants. Syrian activists say the latest wave of airstrikes struck areas including the center of a province bordering President Bashar al-Assad's stronghold. CBS News reports President Obama and Vice President Biden will talk with Secretary of State John Kerry about which steps the U.S. may take next. Holly Williams reports.